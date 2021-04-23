Arizona Summer staycations: Stay cool with these hot deals for locals

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, 90 Ridge Trail Drive, Sedona

From refreshing poolside offerings, to live music, daily happy hour specials, rejuvenating spa rituals and vibrant evenings on the Porch, this summer, Hilton Sedona is the ideal home base for friends, families and couples looking to enjoy Sedona’s socially distant red rock wonderland. Take advantage of seasonal specials with the Splash and S’more package. The package includes a family sized s’mores kit for each night stay and a daily food and beverage credit to enjoy poolside.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale

This summer, the Princess is hosting their “Outta This World Summer” special with rates starting at $299, with a $100 daily resort credit. Arizona residents get 35% off the best available rate. Fun perks include: laser tag, fireworks every Saturday night, space-themed activities and camps for the kids, dive-in movies, a glow party, photo ops, and more.

Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, 34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive, Scottsdale

Take a pause from everyday life and escape to pure tranquility. Treat yourself to spa pampering, world-class golf and sumptuous cuisine while enjoying a beautiful sunset. The “ReTreat Yourself” package includes private Casita accommodations, $50 dining credit/night per person and unlimited fitness classes at the legendary spa.

Quintero Golf Club, 16752 W. AZ-74, Peoria

Quintero Golf Club offers guests six luxury condominiums located right on the golf course, fit with everything you need for a carefree and relaxing staycation. This month, the club is running a May Madness promotion, offering steep stay and play package discounts. A foursome package starts at $575 per player and includes a two-night stay and two rounds of golf. The promotion runs through May 31. The rest of the summer, stay and play packages can range from $300 - $600 per player for a foursome depending on the season, amount of golf and nights stayed.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, 5350 E. Marriott Drive, Phoenix

Set on 316 acres of sweeping Sonoran Desert, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa embodies all things luxury, recreation and rejuvenation. This summer, the resort offers multiple staycation packages catering to everyone from couples looking for a romantic getaway to family staycations.

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, 5402 E Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa embodies the spirit of the Southwest with its peaceful desert setting, private grounds for hiking and meditation, and more. Enjoy a Scottsdale summer staycation with the resort's Casitas & Ritas Package, offering two handcrafted margaritas each night, a $50 resort credit (good for food and beverage, spa, golf, and tennis) and accommodations in a resort casita, featuring a private garden patio or balcony to rejuvenate under the desert sun. Use promo code ES1 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making your online reservation, or call 1-800-228-9290.

ADERO Scottsdale, 13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale

ADERO Scottsdale is an invigorating escape inspired by the living elements of the Sonoran Desert, and the region’s only Dark Sky Zone resort. Book the "Staycation in Style" package and receive a 20% discount at the resort's onsite restaurant CIELO, free valet parking, and late check-out. Available to book now through July 5 for stays through September 6. Prices start at $175 per night.

L’Auberge de Sedona, 301 Little Lane, Sedona

L’Auberge de Sedona, the Southwest’s foremost luxury resort offering endless opportunities for outdoor and personal discovery tucked into Sedona’s famed red rock canyons on the banks of Oak Creek, will welcome guests on an all-new mindful and restorative-centric Revitalization Retreat beginning the week of June 20. Professional Life Coach and Soul-Centered Facilitator Donna Bond is at the helm alongside the resort and its skilled group of practitioners and healers. Together, they will guide guests throughout this 4-night, 5-day experience and offer the coaching, tools and activities necessary to make intentional and sustainable changes to have a positive and lasting impact on participants’ overall health and wellbeing.





The Hermosa Inn, a AAA Four Diamond hotel nestled in the heart of Paradise Valley, offers plenty of options to unwind and dine at this boutique hideaway of 43 luxury casitas situated on six lushly-landscaped acres. Their Summer in Paradise Getaway includes two drink tickets, food and beverage credits, poolside treats, and more.







Photos courtesy of featured resorts