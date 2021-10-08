Arizona Masterworks Chorale presents 'From the Heartland'

The Arizona Masterworks Chorale returns to the stage with a heart-warming concert to inspire memories, nostalgia, and the feeling of coming home. Join the Chorale as it performs music from the heartland including The Road Home by Stephen Paulus, Frostiana by Randall Thompson, and the brilliant She Walks in Beauty by David Foltz.

Arizona Masterworks Chorale, led by Music Director Scott Youngs, opens its new season with FROM THE HEARTLAND, Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 PM St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 6533 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix and Sunday, November 7 at 3:00 PM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley.

FROM THE HEARTLAND conjures images of America's majestic vistas and the warmth and comfort of coming home. The concert's highlights include Let the River Run, popularized by Carly Simon, Amazing Grace, featuring guest soloist Cassandra Ewer, a soprano from the Phoenix Chorale, and two stirring pieces with text from American poet Robert Frost.

Arizona Masterworks Chorale will perform pieces from beloved choral composers Stephen Paulus and Z. Randall Stroope, and will conclude with a gorgeous rendition of America the Beautiful. Opera singer Claire Penneau will also perform on the program.

Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 PMSt. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 6533 North 39th Avenue, PhoenixSunday, November 7 at 3:00 PMAscension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley

Tickets range from $15-$20 and are on sale at arizonamasterworks.com or Eventbrite.