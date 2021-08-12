Arizona artist Lauren Lee featured in LIFEWTR premium bottled water campaign

Phoenix-based artist Lauren Lee has been tapped by PepsiCo’s premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR to create Arizona-inspired artwork to be featured on the state’s first-ever bottled water design.

The artwork will also be recreated as a larger-than-life mural that will be unveiled to the public in the coming weeks.

Known for her vibrant, expansive nature-inspired artwork and murals, Lauren is a fine art painter and public artist whose work has been commissioned for several gallery and large-scale mural projects throughout Arizona.





Lauren posted a stattement on her Instagram account announcing her involvement:

ARIZONA! Well guys the time has arrived that I finally get to share my year in the making partnership with the largest national brand I’ve ever worked with: LIFEWTR! They have teamed up with five artists in the WEST region to launch their #InspiredByHere campaign and LIFEWTR chose me to represent Arizona. I honestly couldn’t be prouder to represent my state. For local artists, this is huge. Way to represent LIFEWTR 😊😊😊 these type of partnerships launch national careers and I’ve been really starstruck since the beginning working with this team 🤩 - Stay tuned as I share more about some exciting local giveaways coming to life in partnership with LIFEWTR as we bring this beautiful piece of art to life.

LIFEWTR, a premium bottled water brand committed to advancing and showcasing sources of creativity, announced Lauren's inclusion as part of the debut of its latest West Coast-inspired bottle collection, featuring the creative expressions of five diverse local artists and duos that pay homage to the unique character and landmarks of five states: Washington, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and California.

Other featured artists are:

Victor Melendez -- Seattle, WA based art director, graphic designer and illustrator, originally from Mexico City

-- based art director, graphic designer and illustrator, originally from Mexico City Jaime Molina & Pedro Barrios (i.e. “ The Worst Crew ”) -- Denver, CO based art duo whose work is characterized by its vibrant color palette and story-telling

(i.e. “ ”) -- based art duo whose work is characterized by its vibrant color palette and story-telling Kate O’Hara -- a Reno, NV based illustrator and artist whose artwork combines intricate nature drawings with decorative hand-lettering and a playful sense of humor

-- a based illustrator and artist whose artwork combines intricate nature drawings with decorative hand-lettering and a playful sense of humor James Haunt -- a Los Angeles, CA based muralist, whose popular large-scale pieces can be found in many high-profile locations throughout the world

To drive further visibility for their work, LIFEWTR will flood each state with the featured artist’s designs across in-store and out of home advertising, including art-wrapped LIFEWTR/PepsiCo trucks this summer. Furthermore, each artist has been commissioned to bring their artwork to life via local murals, which are slated to be unveiled in late August -- details to follow in the coming weeks.

To learn more about LIFEWTR, visit LIFEWTR.com.

View more of Lauren's work here.