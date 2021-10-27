Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits offers diversity, equity and inclusion training sessions

The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits continues its series of expert speakers focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

These events are free to Alliance members and will take place online. Nonmembers and others can pay to access these sessions. The DEI trainings and speaker schedules is as follows:

· Wednesday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. — Diverse Recruitment, Strategy, and Hiring Processes with Viva Asmelash

This session focuses on auditing and revamping your nonprofit's recruitment and hiring strategies Participants will leave with an understanding of key components of a recruitment and hiring process audit through the lens of diversity and inclusion; A case study about a local non-profit’s recent hiring audit and revamping journey; Concrete tactics for implementing in their own organizations and resources to leverage as next steps. Register here.



· Thursday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. — Developing Your Personal DEI Statement with Teniqua Broughton

Teniqua Broughton, M.Ed., CNAP and Founder of VerveSimone Consulting, champions diversity, equity and inclusion within an organization that requires individuals to reflect deeply on their own lived and personal experiences, belief systems and culture. Participants in this workshop will walk away with a process and tools for reflection to draft the first iteration of a personal DEI Statement.

As part of this workshop, participants will: Build a draft of a personal DEI statement; Create a personal inventory of meaningful reflections about your values and goals for DEI; Develop confidence to stand up for the organization’s values shared or need to develop DEI practice, policies, and procedures. Register here.

Additional upcoming workshops:

· Wednesday, Dec, 8, Time TBA: Working with Diverse Teams with Linda Groomes

· Wednesday, Jan. 19, Time TBA: Journey to Being an Ally & Inclusive Leadership with Joe Gerstandt

Non-members of the Alliance can access trainings for $29 each.

About the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits: The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits is a statewide trusted resource and advocate for the nonprofit community. The Alliance’s mission is to unite, strengthen and advance Arizona’s nonprofit sector and is comprised of more than 1,000 members – both nonprofits and those in the community who support them – across the state. Since 2004, the organization has been dedicated to furthering the common interests of Arizona’s nonprofit community and envisions an Arizona where all nonprofits are valued, empowered and thriving, with support from grassroots efforts like Arizona Gives Day. For more information, visit www.arizonanonprofits.org, or email [email protected].

