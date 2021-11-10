A Tempe tea room has a tea party just right for you

Drink Me! Tea Room is a charming new take on an old-world tradition! Transport yourself into an enchanting and whimsical tea room for an afternoon of organic teas, plant-based and gluten-free savories and sweets, and special-tea cocktails.

Enjoy the monthly themed events and cocktail parties or celebrate your next occasion in their private dining room at 1730 E Warner Rd #5, Tempe, Arizona, Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am – 5 pm.

November Tipsy Tea Party

Friday, November 19, 2021

Reservations from 3:30 p.m - 5:30 pm.

$35++ per person

Reservation includes 2 cocktails and a tray of savory & sweet treats.

Sip on our Special-Tea Cocktails and decadent savories & sweets (plant-based & GF!) as we catch up with friends before the holidays!

Our fabulous cocktails are made with our local, premium spirits and house made tea syrups.

Reservations required for this fun afternoon. We hope to see you there!

Nightmare Before Christmas Tea Party

Friday, November 26 - Sunday, December 5, 2021

Reservations from 11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

$35++ per person

Reservation includes savories, sweets, a pot of tea, and plenty of photo opportunities throughout the tea room!

Reservations - Christmas Nightmare Week

Description:

"What's This? What's This? There's Color Everywhere! What's This? There's White Things In The Air! What's This?"

This is the Nightmare Before Christmas Literary Tea at Drink Me! Tea Room!

Reservations are available from November 26 - December 5 from 11 am - 3:30 pm.

This Literary Tea is $35++ per person and is inspired by the beloved mash-up of Halloween & Christmas. The Pumpkin King knows this is a perfect way to enjoy the best of both Holiday worlds.

Each reservation includes a pot of tea and a tray of plant-based and gluten-free savories and sweets that are themed to the Pumpkin King’s liking.

Reservations are now available at www.drinkmetearoom.com. Drink Me! Tea Room is located at 1730 E Warner Rd #5, Tempe, AZ 85284. Call or text (602) 206 5469 for questions.

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday Deal

Discount Valid 11/26/2021 - 11/29/2021

Enjoy a warm cup of delicious tea right at home! Drink Me! online shop has over 30 delicious flavors of organic black, green, herbal and Wonderland teas to try!

Don't miss this one time offer! USE CODE: THANKFUL20 at https://drink-me-tea-room.myshopify.com.

*Discount Valid 11/26/2021 - 11/29/202. Digital gift cards or subscriptions not valid for discount.

Winter Wonderland Tea Party

Wednesday, December 8 - Thursday, December 23, 2021

Reservations from 11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

This special holiday tea party has three reservation options:

Winter Wonderland Tea

Full Afternoon Tea celebrating beloved holiday flavors including savories, scones and sweets & a pot of tea. $52.00++ per person

Literary Tea - Winter Edition

This Literary tea menu is inspired by all of our favorite holiday flavors with savories, sweets, and a pot of tea. $35.00++ per person

Children’s Tea

PB&J finger sandwich, shortbread cookie, meringue mushrooms, fresh fruit & herbal tea or lemonade. $20.00++ per child

Reservations - Winter Wonderland

Description:

“A beautiful sight, we're happy tonight, walking in a winter wonderland!”

As the holiday season approaches, Drink Me! Tea Room will be transforming its space into a magical Winter Wonderland! Along with delightful tea, savories and sweets, guests will have plenty of photo opportunities in the snow enchanted wonderland. With three tea package options available, the whole family can gather to celebrate and reminisce during the happiest time of the year. A customer favorite is the Winter Wonderland Tea, a full afternoon tea celebrating beloved holiday flavors including savories, scones, and sweets & a pot of tea. Some items on the tray include Christmas decorated shortbread cookies and Snowman Meringue.

Tea packages range from $52-$20 per person and are available Wednesday, December 8 through Friday, December 31, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Reservations are now available at www.drinkmetearoom.com. Drink Me! Tea Room is located at 1730 E Warner Rd #5, Tempe, AZ 85284. Call or text (602) 206 5469 for questions.

New Year’s Eve Tipsy Tea Party

Friday, December 31, 2021

Reservations from 11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

$45++ per person

Reservation includes 2 cocktails and a tray of savory & sweet treats.

Reservations: https://www.exploretock.com/drinkmetearoom/experience/305220/tipsy-tea-winter-wonderland-nye?date=2021-12-31&size=2&time=12%3A00

Celebrate the new year early with a daytime celebration at Drink Me! Tea Room! Grab your date or favorite friend for an afternoon of fabulous cocktails made with our premium local spirits and house made tea syrups. This event will also include a tray of sweets and savories selected to perfectly pair with our cocktails. All drinks and bites are plant-based and gluten-free. Reservations required for this fun afternoon and they fill up Q U I C K so be sure to plan ahead!

www.drinkmetearoom.com or (602) 206 5469.