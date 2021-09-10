9th Annual Mayor's Arts Awards call for artist nominations and judges now open

Phoenix Center for the Arts will present the 9th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards at the Hance Park Urban Plaza on Thursday, November 18, 2021. This annual fundraising event celebrates leaders in the arts throughout Phoenix, with artists nominated by the public, and judged by members of the arts community.

New this year, the nomination and judging processes have been streamlined to make nominating artists and applying to be part of the judging panels simpler. Both the artist and judge applications will open on Friday, September 10, 2021 at phoenixcenterforthearts.org/maa.













The Call for Award Nominations application is open to everyone. Community members are encouraged to submit their nominations for outstanding artists in the following award categories: "Jerry Lawson Memorial" Performing Artist Award, "Dr. Eugene Grigsby" Visual Artist Award, Multidisciplinary Artist Award, Literary Artist Award, Youth Artist Award, and the "Lou & Evelyn Grubb" Community Innovator Award. Nominations may be submitted by members of the public, or by the artists themselves. The only qualification required is that the artist is a City of Phoenix resident.

Judging Panels for the different categories are made up of previous year’s award recipients, and members of the community. Each award panel consists of three to five judges. Chosen by the Phoenix Center for the Arts Board of Directors, judges should represent the diverse voices of Phoenix, with knowledge or experience in the artistic medium they are judging.

Applications for both nominations and judges close at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021. Table and ticket sales for the 9th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards will open on Wednesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. For any questions about the event or the applications, please contact Phoenix Center for the Arts at [email protected] or call (602) 254-3100.

About Mayor’s Arts Awards

The Mayor’s Arts Awards is an annual fundraising event that supports Phoenix Center for the Arts in its mission to provide arts and culture opportunities for all through education, programming, and advocacy. The event identifies outstanding arts leaders in our community in the areas of Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Multidisciplinary Arts, as well as Youth Arts and Community Innovation. Funds raised at this event support hands-on opportunities in the community and at the Center for all ages to participate in the visual and performing arts with year-round arts classes and engagement programs.

About Phoenix Center for the Arts and Central Arts Alliance

Phoenix Center for the Arts is a Central Arts Alliance facility located adjacent to Hance Park, at 1202 N Third Street in Downtown Phoenix. Central Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, providing arts and culture opportunities for all through education, programming, and advocacy. Phoenix Center for the Arts is proud to be a facility of and supported by the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department. Phoenix Center for the Arts is supported in part by an award from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona. Partial funding provided by the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture through appropriations from the Phoenix City Council.

Info: phoenixcenterforthearts.org