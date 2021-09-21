5 reasons upcycling works for the environment

Most people around the country feel that we could do more to help protect the environment. Gallup reports that in a poll it conducted, only 44% of the U.S. adult population is satisfied with the efforts the country is making at preserving the environment. The good news is that there are many things that individuals can do in an effort to help make the world a better, cleaner place. One of those things is upcycling, which may seem like a new idea to many.

“The more we engage in upcycling, the better off the planet will be,” explains Sarah Scott Mitchell, co-owner of Neutrall. “Whether you find ways to upcycle on your own or you purchase items that have been upcycled, you can take comfort in knowing that you are making a positive effort for the planet.”

While most people are familiar with the idea of recycling, they may not be familiar with upcycling. While they sound similar, they are two different things, both of which help the environment. Recycling focuses on discarded items being broken down, and then turned into new, usually lesser-quality items that can be used.

On the other hand, upcycling focuses on taking discarded items and repurposing them into something new that is usually of better quality than the original item. There are numerous examples of upcycling that can be found today, including chewing gum wrappers being turned into handbags. Neutrall also specializes in upcycling, offering designer glassware for the kitchen that has been made from discarded glass.

Here are the 5 main reasons why upcycling can help change the world for the better, including:

Reducing landfill trash. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the country puts around 146 million tons of discarded waste into landfills each year. It also estimates that the average person generates around five pounds of trash per day. The more unwanted items we can keep from the landfill, the better. Upcycling provides another stream of usage for unwanted products, keeping them out of the country’s landfills. Cutting down on raw material usage. The upcycling process uses materials already in existence, so it reduces the need to produce new raw materials. This reduces the amount of water and other resources that are used in the production process. Changing mindsets. When people hear that items are upcycled and they see them being used, they become more open to the idea of it. Making the world a better place begins with getting individuals on board with opting to make changes that will lead to the environmental benefits. Encouraging creativity. The idea of upcycling gives people something to be creative with. They can use their imagination to create new items out of existing discarded materials. Creativity offers many benefits that can make the world a better place, including problem-solving, stress relief, self-expression, etc. Putting desires into action. Many people say they want to do something good for the planet but may not know what steps to take. Upcycling helps them put that desire into action, whether they are creating something on their own, or purchasing products others produced.

“Anytime we can make the choice to engage in upcycling projects on our own, or to support products made from the process, it’s a good thing,” added Mitchell. “We all want to do better for the planet, and purchasing upcycled goods is just one more way that you can do that.”

